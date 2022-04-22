Masks and classroom bubbles to be scrapped in Jersey schools

Mask wearing and the need to work in classroom bubbles will be scrapped in Jersey's educational settings from Monday (25 April).

It comes as government data suggests there has been a decrease in the number of cases on island and among children. However, there is a warning that these measures could return if there is another escalation in Covid cases.

Jersey's Minister for Education, Deputy Scott Wickenden, said: “I am pleased that we are in a position to reduce Covid-19 measures in education and childcare settings, in line with guidance for the wider community. I would like to give thanks to schools and nurseries for all their hard work and commitment throughout the pandemic."

Public Health have also updated their lateral flow testing requirement to twice weekly rather than daily from Monday 9 May.

Other health measures such as enhanced hygiene and increased ventilation will remain in place. Ministers are also reviewing the legal requirement to isolate based on the latest public health information.

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer for Health, Dr Ivan Muscat added: “Following the decreased incidence in cases on Island and within school age cohorts, it is proportionate to reduce the measures in place in schools and other education settings. I’d like to thank parents, teachers, and students for their continued support to keep the spread of Covid-19 at a minimum within education settings."