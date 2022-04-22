Tickets for Jersey's Liberation 77 event on sale

Tickets for Jersey's Liberation 77 event are now on sale.

The ceremony in Liberation Square is making a return after two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

1,600 seats are available for the event on Liberation Day (9 May) with proceedings also being shown on a large screen in Weighbridge Place.

Tickets are available online, but senior citizens can also secure tickets by contacting their local Parish Hall by Friday 29 April.

A small number of tickets will also be available for collection from the Royal Court Building for people who do not have access to the internet.

Steve Cartwright, Chief Officer said: “This year promises to be an exciting event with the inclusion of a Royal visit by Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex.

“Having no option but to cancel the Liberation Day events for 2020 and 2021, it will be great to be able to host this event that I hope will meet the expectations our senior citizens who lived through that most challenging time, along with young families and members of the public.