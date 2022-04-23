The legal obligation to isolate with Covid in Jersey is being reviewed by the government with a decision likely to be made next week.

The island's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, says it is being discussed with recommendations going to the decision making body, the Competent Authorities Ministers (C.A.M.).

He believes they will make a decision sometime next week.

Dr Ivan Muscat said: "With all de-escalation processes there is increased freedom of movement, there is increased transmission of virus and so we expect some increase in transmission but not an undue increase in transmission and one which does not in fact interfere with the continuation of the de-escalation process.

"Obviously we will be keeping a close eye on things to make sure we're not surprised but that is very much our anticipation."

He explained lateral flow tests will continue to be used until at least the end of June but it is unclear what will happen beyond this point.

He said: "There are a number of options and we will need to think about which option is best for us, for Jersey, as we go forward."