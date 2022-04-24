The Sark Triathlon took place this weekend (Saturday 23 April) with about 70 competitors taking part - many in fancy dress.

It kickstarted with a chilly 300m swim in Creux Harbour followed by a run up Harbour Hill and along the south coast of the island for 8km.

The final part saw participants cycling 14km.

People there were either competing as a solo competitor in relay teams or pairs.

Many were dressed up including in flamingo, pirate and clown outfits.

The winners, who rode over the line on a tandem, were Chris Norman and Thierry Le Cheminant.

Chris Norman said: "It's such a gorgeous island and like I say it's so nice people are actually cheering you on all the way round. The locals are so supportive - it was lovely."