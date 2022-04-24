Guernsey parents asked to look out for hepatitis symptoms after rise in UK cases

Parents in Guernsey are being asked to keep a look out for hepatitis symptoms following a rise of cases in UK children.

Public Health Services say they are monitoring the international data which shows a rise in cases.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is looking into a rise in cases of sudden onset hepatitis (liver inflammation) in children aged 10 and younger since January 2022.

In the cases, hepatitis A to E, which commonly cause infectious hepatitis, were not detected.

The UKHSA have identified 108 children with hepatitis.

Symptoms of hepatitis include:

dark urine

pale, grey-coloured poo

itchy skin

jaundice

muscle and joint pain

a high temperature

feeling and being sick

feeling unusually tired all the time

loss of appetite

tummy pain

Dr Nicola Brink, Director of Public Health, said: "We are aware of the situation and are monitoring developments closely.

"We have been in contact with colleagues in Primary and Secondary Care and we do not have any suspected cases currently in the Bailiwick. However, we need to remain vigilant.

"Normal hygiene measures such as thorough handwashing (including supervising children) and good thorough respiratory hygiene, help to reduce the spread of many common infections, including adenovirus. It is important to continue to practice many of the precautions that we also use to prevent COVID-19.

"I think it is also important for islanders, particularly parents and guardians, to be alert to the signs of hepatitis (including jaundice) and to contact a healthcare professional if they are concerned."There have been no links to the Covid-19 vaccine found from cases in the UK.

Investigations suggest a link to an adenovirus infection but other contributing factors are continuing to be investigated like another infection, such as Covid-19, or an environmental cause.