Anzac Day services return to Jersey

Full Anzac day services returned to Jersey for the first time since the pandemic today (25 April).

Over the past two years, services have been scaled back to meet local coronavirus regulations, but now full celebrations have taken place.

The date is significant to Australians and New Zealanders, as it is marked with a public holiday to allow both countries to hold commemorative services and marches.

What is ANZAC Day?

ANZAC is the acronym for 'Australia and New Zealand Army Corps' and originates from the first major joint campaign fought during World War One.

It is celebrated on 25 April, as this was the date the Anzac landed on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey. The campaign was expected to be rapid however, it resulted in a long battle with hardship and the loss of many lives on both sides.

Native Australians and New Zealanders held a special service at 5:30am at the Cenotaph in St Helier. States members and Crown officials attended.

The service began with a dedicated Anzac reading followed by prayers read out by The Reverend and the Australian members of the local community. Wreaths were laid and the event ended with a bugler playing the 'Last Post' followed by a one-minute silence.

People then gathered in the town hall for a small reception to celebrate and ate special Anzac biscuits.