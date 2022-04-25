Energy company calls on government to reduce fuel duty before election

An Energy company is calling on Jersey's government to cut fuel duty before the States break up for the election.

ATF Fuels says it has done everything it can to help consumers, but claim more needs to be done by government to support islanders with the cost of living crisis.

The company also stated that a rise in international fuel prices by more than 30% since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has also had an impact.

Jonathan Best, a director at ATF Fuels said: "The government has the fiscal flexibility to make this reduction now given the increased revenues from GST arising due to the increase in fuel prices.

"Fuel duty increased to 63.89p per litre in January 2022. We are proposing an immediate fuel duty cut of 2.5p per litre as a temporary measure for the coming months, which we believe equates to the additional GST being received."

The States Assembly will meet for the last time this week (25 April) before it enters into the 'purdah period' where there are restrictions in place on what the government can do to initiate policy.

After this, the new States Assembly will not sit again until the end of July.

ATF are also proposing an additional 3p per litre cut in duty for biofuels to help support a transition to renewable fuels and to support Jersey's Carbon Neutral roadmap.