More people will soon be able to vote in Alderney.

The voting age for elections will drop from 18 to 16, bringing the island in line with Jersey and Guernsey.

It comes after six years of debate by the States of Alderney who decided to unanimously back a change on Friday 22 April.

Young mother Joanna Corder said: "I think a lot of younger people here feel left out, with the huge ageing population here. It's a big problem, we have one of the biggest ageing population in the British Isles.

"It can mean we feel a bit unheard so having an extra two years of people being heard can make a big difference to the younger population."

The change was proposed by the Policy and Finance Committee to allow younger people to play their part in choosing the politicians that represent them.

It will now go to the Ministry of Justice and then the Privy Council for Royal Sanction before becoming law.

The first chance for these teenagers to vote would be at the round of elections in November.