Jersey businesses get counter-terrorism training from UK experts

Counter terrorism experts will be in Jersey today (Tuesday 26 April) to train staff in the island on how they should deal with attacks.

Specialist officers will be visiting the island to educate staff from the hospitality sector and high street banks on what suspicious activity they should look out for and how and where to report it.

Part of the training focuses on the use of the ACT (Action Counter Terrorism) mobile app, which contains an online reporting form, a confidential hotline function and guidance for response during or after an emergency.

The training has been facilitated by States of Jersey Police.

Chief Robin Smith said: "Although Jersey is a very safe place to live, as we have seen too often in the UK we cannot become complacent, Terrorism comes in many forms and guises. This training and the ACT Now application are key in providing businesses and individuals with free, readily available access to critical information and advice in a time sensitive manner.

"We all have a responsibility to look out for suspicious activity and in doing so we keep everyone safe. Our communities are our most effective eyes and ears."