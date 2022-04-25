Jersey's Progress Party and Liberal Conservatives form a coalition

Jersey's Progress Party and Jersey's Liberal Conservatives have announced a coalition deal ahead of the election in June.

Both parties have agreed to work together and to co-ordinate their campaigns in the run up to the election.

They say the move has been done in the interests of voters and believe that they should place a single manifesto before the public.

Sir Philip Bailhache of Jersey's Liberal Conservatives said: "This is the first time in Jersey politics that two parties have combined in coalition to produce a joint manifesto behind which all the candidates for the two parties will align when standing for election in June.

"We think that people should know what they are voting for, and we believe that putting forward a strong programme for coalition government in a transparent manner is very much in the public interest."

The coalition will mean that a vote for The Progress Party candidate can be regarded as a vote for The Liberal Conservatives and a vote for The Liberal Conservative candidate can be regarded as a vote for The Progress Party.

It has also been agreed that, if he is elected to the States, Sir Philip Bailhache will be the coalition's candidate for Chief Minister.

Senator Steve Pallett of The Progress Party added: "Change is desperately needed. We are working together to combine our best ideas to produce an exciting and progressive programme for government”.