Jersey's Health Minister has options for cancer radiotherapy unit after petition
Terminal cancer patient Rose Shepherd says "people are dying needlessly in pain" in Jersey as they cannot travel off-island for radiotherapy
A Jersey woman with terminal cancer is calling on politicians to act now and provide an on-island radiotherapy unit.
Rose Shepherd is living with incurable breast cancer and says "people are dying needlessly in pain" as they are unable to travel to the UK for treatment in the final months of their life.
The island's Health Minister has confirmed he is looking into the possibility of local treatment after Rose's petition gained over 3,000 signatures.
Rose said: "It is hard dealing with cancer without the added physical and emotional distress of travelling to the UK for treatment. I had seven and eight year old boys. I flew home every weekend to see them. It was so tough.
"Cancer patients who are maybe in the last months or years of their life who require palliative radiotherapy for pain management simply cannot travel off-island and these people are dying needlessly in pain."
The options include:
Improving the current system where islanders receive treatment in England
Providing radiotherapy in the new hospital building
Providing radiotherapy at the new hospital site (for example part of the car park area)
Providing radiotherapy at a separate site
Providing radiotherapy at a separate site with a bespoke Cancer Centre
Currently patients are flown to one of five NHS sites in England:
Jersey's Government says: "A typical stay for a patient receiving treatment in England can last between 20 and 30 nights or in some cases as long as 45."
While care, travel and accommodation costs are covered by the island's Health and Community Services (HCS), people from Jersey have to face the same waiting times as UK patients.
In order to provide treatment on-island HCS would need to find a site as well as source a Linear Accelerator (LINAC) medical device.
The LINAC is used to provide radiotherapy with treatment doses measured in “fractions".
Patients usually have two preparations per treatment then approximately 15 fractions per treatment.
The government say that demand for radiotherapy is increasing due to an ageing and growing population in Jersey.
Earlier today (Monday 25 April) Jersey's Health Minister asked the Assembly to note the options.
However it will be for the next Minister and States Assembly after the election to decide whether to bring in any changes.
Deputy Richard Renouf said: "Any on-island option would take at least five years to deliver".
He recommended that the next government investigates options for improving patient experience within the current off-island provision including travel support and accommodation.