Terminal cancer patient Rose Shepherd says "people are dying needlessly in pain" in Jersey as they cannot travel off-island for radiotherapy

A Jersey woman with terminal cancer is calling on politicians to act now and provide an on-island radiotherapy unit.

Rose Shepherd is living with incurable breast cancer and says "people are dying needlessly in pain" as they are unable to travel to the UK for treatment in the final months of their life.

The island's Health Minister has confirmed he is looking into the possibility of local treatment after Rose's petition gained over 3,000 signatures.

Rose said: "It is hard dealing with cancer without the added physical and emotional distress of travelling to the UK for treatment. I had seven and eight year old boys. I flew home every weekend to see them. It was so tough.

"Cancer patients who are maybe in the last months or years of their life who require palliative radiotherapy for pain management simply cannot travel off-island and these people are dying needlessly in pain."

The options include:

Improving the current system where islanders receive treatment in England

Providing radiotherapy in the new hospital building

Providing radiotherapy at the new hospital site (for example part of the car park area)

Providing radiotherapy at a separate site

Providing radiotherapy at a separate site with a bespoke Cancer Centre

Currently patients are flown to one of five NHS sites in England:

69% Sent to University Hospital Southampton

22% Sent to Cambridge University Hospital

8% Sent to dedicated cancer centre The Royal Marsden

1% Sent to Guy’s and St. Thomas’

1% Sent to University College London Hospitals

Jersey's Government says: "A typical stay for a patient receiving treatment in England can last between 20 and 30 nights or in some cases as long as 45."

While care, travel and accommodation costs are covered by the island's Health and Community Services (HCS), people from Jersey have to face the same waiting times as UK patients.

In order to provide treatment on-island HCS would need to find a site as well as source a Linear Accelerator (LINAC) medical device.

The LINAC is used to provide radiotherapy with treatment doses measured in “fractions".

7,500 Number of fractions a single LINAC can deliver each year

Patients usually have two preparations per treatment then approximately 15 fractions per treatment.

Demand for treatment has risen in Jersey over recent years. Credit: Government of Jersey

The government say that demand for radiotherapy is increasing due to an ageing and growing population in Jersey.

Earlier today (Monday 25 April) Jersey's Health Minister asked the Assembly to note the options.

However it will be for the next Minister and States Assembly after the election to decide whether to bring in any changes.

Deputy Richard Renouf said: "Any on-island option would take at least five years to deliver".

He recommended that the next government investigates options for improving patient experience within the current off-island provision including travel support and accommodation.