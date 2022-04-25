Three people sentenced for attempted money laundering in Jersey

Three people have been sentenced to a total of ten years in prison for attempting to launder £60,000 in Jersey.

50-year-old Muhiddin Umurzokov from Uzbekistan was sentenced to four years.

Anvarjon Eshonkulov, aged 49 from Uzbekistan was sentenced to three years

Batsukh Bataa, aged 52 from Mongolia, was sentenced to three years each.

The trio attempted to move the money through businesses such as car dealerships, high street retailers and banks in the island.

They were sentenced at Jersey's Royal Court after being arrested in October 2021. The investigation involved hours spent reviewing CCTV footage and examining mobile phone data which required extensive translation.

Following the investigation, they were all charged and remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Aiden Quenault from the Joint Financial Crime Unit said: “The multi-agency response shows the strong stance that Jersey takes against money laundering; and to the ability of the Island as a whole to identify, disrupt, investigate and prosecute serious financial crime offences.

“We’d particularly like to thank the Jersey businesses who were alert to the signs of money laundering and raised the alarm. We all have a responsibility to look out for suspicious activity.”