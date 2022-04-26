Fishing banned in Portelet Bay from 2 May

Jersey's government will ban fishing in Portelet Bay from Monday 2 May.

A 'no take zone' will come into force, making it an offence to remove any marine species from the water, or to operate a fishing boat in it.

It follows a vote by politicians in Jersey to grant new protections to the bay, to allow stocks of fish and other marine life to be monitored for scientific research.

The area has previously been used for lobster potting, but it is hoped that the new restrictions will allow dwindling numbers to recover.

The 'no take zone' will ban the removal of species from the water at Portelet Bay. Credit: Government of Jersey

Deputy Gregory Guida, Jersey's Assistant Environment Minister, said: “In recent years, the marine biology section of the Société Jersiaise has championed the idea of putting in place a space for the study of unimpacted marine eco-systems, to monitor the recovery of species no longer subject to fishing pressures.

"The prospect of a No Take Zone was also considered and approved by the Marine Resources Panel, which includes commercial and recreational fishing representatives."

The zone will be monitored for five years to assess its impact. Because it falls within Jersey's exclusive three-mile limit, the measures do not impact on the terms of the post-Brexit fishing deal with the European Union.