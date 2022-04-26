Jersey Election hustings to be filmed and available online for the first time

Voters in Jersey will be able to watch election hustings online for the first time.

Politicians have agreed to back Deputy Jeremy Maçon's proposition that will see all future parish hall meetings between election candidates and islanders filmed and uploaded to the internet.

Deputy Maçon had argued that the Privileges and Procedures Committee pushed through the decision to record only designated online hustings without consultation.

Deputy Maçon said: "It is most important that members of the electorate have the opportunity to be able to watch the recorded hustings should they be unable to attend an in-person hustings.

"This will allow the electorate to engage with candidates as much as possible so that the electorate have as much information as possible to make a decision when choosing their candidates."

The Committee say they have always been very keen to improve public engagement but note that the cost of filming all hustings events could be £30,000.