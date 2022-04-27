£12m business park opens at Five Oaks in Jersey

A new £12m business park has opened at Five Oaks in Jersey.

The site comprises of a Co-operative food store, self storage facility and industrial unit measuring 10,300 sq ft.

The self storage facility will be managed by Le Gallais.

Managing Director Tim Le Gallais said: "We are delighted to be opening the new Five Oaks site.

"The facilities will provide a significant boost to the local area as well as expanding the self storage services and retail options for the wider community.

"We've seen a clear increase in storage demand during recent years and are confident that a new out-of-town option will be hugely popular with our customers looking for a short or long-term space."

The Five Oaks site was home to the Jersey Evening Post until 2019.