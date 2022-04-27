Jersey Festival of Words to return after two-year break

The Jersey Festival of Words is to return after a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will take place between 21 and 25 September.

Talks will be held in a 400-seat marquee in Howard David Park with smaller venues including Jersey Arts Centre, Catel Fort and Jersey Library.

Organisers had hoped to be able to use the Jersey Opera House, however it is still closed.

Festival chairman Jennifer Bridge said: "Given the continued closure of the Jersey Opera House, we have been forced to think creatively.

"The move to a marquee in Howard David Park presents an opportunity to encapsulate the literary festival tent tradition while also refreshing and enlivening the festival after the Covid-enforced pause.

"We look forward to welcoming back our familiar festival goers and encouraging a new audience at this exciting new venue."

The first tranche of events includes talks and interviews with writers, including bestselling author Sebastian Faulks CBE, journalist Sarfraz Manzoor and historian Tracy Borman.

The five-day festival was launched in 2015 and has previously attracted big names such as Michael Morpurgo, Carol Ann Duffy, Clare Balding and Richard Dawkins.

Kirsten Morel, Minister with responsibility for Arts and Culture, said: "We are proud to provide support to the Festival of Words because it has proven to deliver extraordinary value to our community and to the arts and cultural life of Jersey.

"We want to help the festival dust itself down from the disruption of Covid and enable it to take the next steps in its growth and evolution."