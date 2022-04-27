Neighbours describe 'terrified screams' in Tregaskis trial

Neighbours have described hearing screams and a woman begging for help on the night of a brutal attack in St Saviour more than 30 years ago.

59-year-old Mrs Barbara Griffin and her 85-year-old aunt, Mrs Emma Anton were stabbed in their home at 130 Le Geyt Road in 1990. Miss Griffins was killed in the attack while Miss Anton survived.

The scene of the crime in 1990 Credit: ITV Channel TV

52-year-old Rickie Michael Tregaskis is currently on trial charged with murder and attempted murder. He denies both the charges. Mr Tregaskis was tried in 1991 for the crime and was found not guilty but he is now facing the charges again now new evidence has come to light.

Today the jury heard Miss Anton’s original account of what happened.

She described by a scuffling sound in the middle. A little while later she felt a weight on her legs as she lay in bed. When she turned she found a man on her bed. Miss Anton said she tried to scream but the man covered her mouth with his hand. The intruder then punched and stabbed Miss Anton as she desperately tried to get away.

Her niece Barbara Griffin called the police but by the time they arrived she had also been stabbed. Miss Griffin died later in hospital.

Several witnesses today told of hearing horrifying screams and a woman begging for help before a man dressed only in boxer shorts and carrying a bundle of clothes was seen running away from the scene.

One witness who cannot be named for legal reasons said she thought it was Mr Tregaskis at the time but couldn’t be 100% sure. When asked why she had not given evidence at his first trial, the woman said the defendant had a bad reputation and was someone you stayed away from.

She said “He wasn’t a nice person. I didn’t want to give evidence and he would be found not guilty and come after me.”

The trial is expected to last for three weeks and will continue tomorrow (28 April).