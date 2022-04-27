People in Jersey with Covid no longer required to isolate by law from Friday

People who test positive for Covid will no longer have to isolate by law from Friday (29 April).

Despite this, islanders are strongly recommend to isolate away from others to prevent spreading the virus.

The decision comes ahead of the warmer summer months where people spend more time outside, and now that a number of antiviral medications are available for treatment.

Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, is reminding people who work in healthcare or schools that it is vital to isolate if they test positive. "Those who have a positive PCR should be isolating. What we're saying is that it is no longer a criminal matter if they do not isolate. We're saying that they should still isolate, and that is what will keep other people safe."

Dr Muscat says the island wants to move forward "sensibly but cautiously" and that lateral flow testing will continue until at least the end of June, while PCR testing will continue until at least the end of the year and "almost certainly beyond."

Public Health guidance continues to strongly recommend those who test positive to:

Isolate and book a PCR test if they have a positive Lateral Flow Test (LFT)

Isolate and book a PCR test if experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms

Isolate following a positive PCR test

After a positive PCR test, islanders should plan to isolate for up to 10 days. Starting on Day 5 of isolation, two negative LFTs in a row 24 hours apart is a good sign that it's okay to return to normal activity, as long as the person does not have a temperature and feels well enough. The two negative LFT results should still be submitted online at gov.je/testing.

After 10 days isolating, individuals should return to normal activity even if their LFT is still positive as long as they do not have a temperature and feel well enough. This guidance applies irrespective of vaccination status; full guidance on how to isolate is available here.

Islanders who can't work because they are unwell and isolating after a positive PCR test result may be eligible to claim Short Term Incapacity Allowance.

Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré said: "I am pleased to announce that isolation following a positive PCR test will no longer be a legal requirement. This decision has been made based on the latest Public Health intelligence and is proportionate to the new phase of the pandemic that we are now in. However, it is important to highlight that Public Health guidance continues to strongly encourage isolation to Islanders who are symptomatic, waiting for their PCR test result, or have had a positive COVID-19 test result.

"Islanders are already understanding and managing their own personal risk and have become so accustomed to isolating away from others when infected with COVID-19. This behaviour, to protect others, has become ingrained in Jersey's culture, and it must continue.

"It is important to recognise that we are not post-COVID-19, we are post-emergency. This means the virus still poses a threat. I therefore strongly urge Islanders to continue following the guidance so that we can all enjoy an uninterrupted summer. I'd like to thank Islanders for continuing to do the right thing, it is down to you that we are able to move from a legal requirement to guidance. The good position we now find ourselves in, is in large part thanks to our vaccination coverage and I want to thank all those who have taken up all of their jabs, not only protecting themselves but also our wider community. At this stage it remains important for Islanders to maintain their vaccination status in accordance with the guidelines which will be updated from time to time according to the prevailing advice."