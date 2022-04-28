Anonymous Jersey family makes £100,000 donation to island's Ukraine appeal

A single £100,000 donation has been made to charity Jersey Side by Side to help those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

+ £750,000 Has been raised through the appeal so far

This takes public donations to the Bailiff’s Ukraine Appeal to more than £750,000. Michel Le Troquer, Chairman of Jersey Side by Side, commented: “We were taken aback by the generous donation of £100,000 from a local Jersey family, and it’s heartening to know that the money is reaching those in need quickly through Jersey Overseas Aid.”

The local Jersey family, who wish to remain anonymous, hope that by publicising their donation this might encourage other local residents, who are in a position to do so, to give to the charity.

The island’s official aid agency, Jersey Overseas Aid, has been responsible for rapidly distributing the funding, ensuring that it is reaching the people and places where it is needed the most. To date, funds from Jersey have been used to send lifesaving equipment and supplies both inside Ukraine and to neighbouring countries. With the use of its own funds and the £1m given by the Government in March, Jersey Overseas Aid has supported a range of initiatives inside Ukraine and neighbouring countries. These include refugee reception centres, training for humanitarian workers, and thousands of trauma kits and ballistic vests for frontline medics. In addition, 14 lorry-loads of items donated by islanders have now reached citizens in Kyiv and refugees in Poland. Jersey’s Minister for International Development, Deputy Carolyn Labey, visited the aid organisation Caritas in Eastern Poland earlier this month and a Crown Agents warehouse near the Ukrainian border where Jersey’s medical donations were stored.

Deputy Labey said: “It’s a humbling experience to meet ordinary Ukrainians who have displayed such extraordinary courage and resilience as well as the wonderful people assisting them. I’m so proud of our Island for the outpouring of support.” Islanders wishing to undertake a personal challenge or event in aid of Ukraine can have their own fundraising page set up that will channel funds raised directly to Side by Side.

101-year-old Bob Le Suer has been doing his own walking challenge as part of the appeal.

Michel Le Troquer, Chairman of Jersey Side by Side, added: “We are just so grateful to islanders for their generosity and creativity in fundraising initiatives. Only last week I attended an incredible photography exhibition by Jersey-Ukrainian photographer, Sergei Sogokon, at CCA Galleries with all proceeds going to Side by Side. We want people to know that we are here to support their fundraising efforts in any way we can.”

Donations made to Jersey Side by Side are eligible for tax relief for donations of £50 or more, meaning that every £1 donated by Jersey taxpayers can be worth £1.25 to the appeal – which has so far enabled more than £60,000 extra to be added to the total amount raised.

It comes as it has been announced Jersey's government expects to allow in a total of only 60 Ukrainian refugees.

Visa applications are only open to those with extended family in the island.