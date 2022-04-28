Channel Islands charity gives bomb disposal training to Ukrainian women

A Channel Islands charity has arranged bomb disposal training for eight Ukrainian women.

Friends of Ukraine EOD was set up after the Russian invasion in February. It is made up of ex-servicemen and women now living in Guernsey.

The women have travelled through Poland to Kosovo where they are spending the next three weeks undergoing extensive training by armed forces personnel.

Chief Instructor Artur Tigani said: "Working with Friends of Ukraine EOD is a privilege. Over the years, we have welcomed students from over 70 countries and trained over 1,000 of them.

"We are looking forward to working with the Ukrainian service personnel. It is our life's work to save lives and help others save lives."

Friends of Ukraine Director, Andrea Dudley-Owen said: "This has to be a long-term endeavour if we are to truly make an impact on the ground clearing Ukraine of the remnants of this war and making it safe for people to live and eventually return.

"It is fantastic to have a first cohort, especially of all female personnel, starting intensive training this week in Kosovo so they can return and use their specialist skills in the often-painstaking work of survey and ordnance clearance in Ukraine.

"This is exactly what we set out to do with this charity."