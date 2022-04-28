Emergency hospital charges going up in Guernsey

People in Guernsey are soon going to have to pay more for emergency hospital treatment. From 1 May, some A & E charges are increasing by more than 25%. It is the first time costs have gone up since 2017.

The new charges start from 1 May Credit: States of Guernsey

The charge will depend on the time and day, with a consultation fee ranging from minor to critical, depending on the required treatment.

Children and young people under the age of 18 visiting the Emergency Department are only required to pay £25 regardless of the treatment required.

Those on income support will continue to have their attendance and consultation funded by Employment & Social Security and will not need to pay for their consultation at the time.