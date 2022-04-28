French ferry operator resumes services to Channel Islands after two years

Ferries connecting France to the Channel Islands have resumed after two years of disruption.

The Manche-Illes Express will take passengers between the Channel Islands and the French mainland.

Its schedule was suspended after a drastic fall in passengers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first ferry arrives into Jersey at 8:20am today (28 April).

On board will be French delegates who are seeking to improve France's relationship with the island following Brexit and the fishing row.

They will be met by a delegation from St Lawrence, its twinning partner, before holding talks with politicians ahead of the day's States Assembly.

The ferry operator has two vessels which will provide regular services until the end of September.