Jersey Bulls have invited controversial former England international footballer and pundit Matt Le Tissier to be a special guest at its gala dinner.

The Guernseyman's comments over Covid and the war in Ukraine prompted a huge backlash, causing him to step down from his role as an ambassador of Southampton FC.

Earlier this month (April 2022), he appeared to support a tweet suggesting the media has lied about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The tweet, posted by Unity News Network, said "The media lied about Weapons of Mass Destruction. The media lied about Covid. The media lied about the Hunter Biden laptop.

"But honestly they are telling the truth about Bucha!"

Le Tissier later deleted the post, following a barrage of negative reaction from his followers, explaining on Twitter, "Deleted previous tweet as people as usual missing the point, the point was about the media manipulation but you knew that really."

It is not the first time 53-year-old Le Tissier has come under fire for his controversial views on social media.

In a tweet posted on 29 March, Le Tissier appeared to criticise the Government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He posted: "Just heard an advert on the radio warning people about online misinformation, this is the best bit….. at the end they direct you to a government website."

The Jersey Bulls' end of season awards dinner is set to take place over the Liberation Day bank holiday. ITV has contacted the Jersey Bulls for comment.