Jersey expecting to welcome only 60 Ukrainian refugees

Jersey's government expects to allow in a total of only 60 Ukrainian refugees. 19 have arrived so far.

Visa applications are only open to those with extended family in the island.

The government said: "We have to date welcomed 19 Ukrainian citizens via the Family Scheme and there are more individuals likely to qualify who will also be helped to settle in Jersey.

"Support has been put in place to address their most urgent needs and additional details have already been reported."

Some islanders are calling for the scheme to be extended.

Talia Foa who has a spare room in her house has written to the chief minister, asking him to change his mind.

She said: "Given the heartbreaking reports on the conditions of the civilian population near Kyiv, it is absolutely clear that this is a massacre of epic proportions.

"We are perfectly willing to house the people, who are frankly running for their lives. The costs to the States would be minimal.

"We need to share the burden as the UK took the children from the Channel Islands in World War Two."