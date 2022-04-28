Jersey politicians approve move to scrap 'tampon tax'

Politicians in Jersey have voted to scrap the so called 'tampon tax'.

They agreed to Senator Kristina Moore's proposition to drop the current 5% GST on sanitary products, after critics argued they are not a luxury item and should be exempt like other medical supplies.

Jersey is the last place in the British Isles to drop the tax after the UK and Isle of Man abolished it in 2021.

Not being able to access period products can mean:• Missing days at school or work• Using period products for longer than is safe or advised to do so• Using inadequate alternative products to manage• A negative impact on mental health

The proposition states: "Periods are not opt-in! They are not something that is a choice and they are not a luxury. At present there are charities that provide menstrual projects in schools. However women should not have to turn to charity to deal with period poverty."Period poverty refers to when people struggle to access sanitary items due to their cost - with the average woman spending up to £5,000 on them in her lifetime.