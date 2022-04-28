Jersey scraps mandatory isolation for people with Covid-19

People in Jersey who test positive for coronavirus are no longer legally required to self-isolate.

The rules change today (29 April) following a drop in cases across the island.

However, officials are still advising infected islanders to stay away from others to prevent the virus spreading.

Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, is reminding people who work in healthcare or schools that it is vital to isolate if they test positive.

"Those who have a positive PCR should be isolating. What we are saying is that it is no longer a criminal matter if they do not isolate."

Dr Muscat says the island wants to move forward "sensibly but cautiously" and that lateral flow testing will continue until at least the end of June, while PCR testing will continue until at least the end of the year and "almost certainly beyond."

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat Credit: ITV Channel TV

Public Health guidance continues to recommend islanders to:

Isolate and book a PCR test if they have a positive Lateral Flow Test (LFT).

Isolate and book a PCR test if experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms.

Isolate following a positive PCR test.

Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré added: "I am pleased to announce that isolation following a positive PCR test will no longer be a legal requirement.

"This decision has been made based on the latest Public Health intelligence and is proportionate to the new phase of the pandemic that we are now in.

"However, it is important to highlight that Public Health guidance continues to strongly encourage isolation to Islanders who are symptomatic, waiting for their PCR test result, or have had a positive COVID-19 test result.

"Islanders are already understanding and managing their own personal risk and have become so accustomed to isolating away from others when infected with COVID-19.

"This behaviour, to protect others, has become ingrained in Jersey's culture, and it must continue."