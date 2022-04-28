Man taken to hospital after Guernsey house fire

Play Brightcove video

A man has been taken to hospital in Guernsey after a house fire.

It broke out in a property at Les Croutes on the outskirts of St Peter Port. Emergency services received a call at around 6.45am. A double crewed ambulance and a paramedic station officer went to the scene, along with Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service and Guernsey Police.

Tom Rihoy from Guernsey Fire and Rescue described the scene they found:

"On arrival there were quite large amounts of smoke coming into the road. One elderly gentleman who owned the property was removed from the rear of the building."

Play Brightcove video

Two people were assessed by the ambulance crews, the man was then taken to the Emergency Department at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital and one person was discharged on scene following assessment.

The home was left with considerable damage. Credit: ITV Channel TV

There is extensive damage to the building. Mr Rihoy says due to crew welfare, they could not properly access the house.

"There's a lot of fire loading in the property. We couldn't actually try to make access to the building as there's too much unwanted fire loading. We fought it from a defensive point of view, not committing crews because it was an unsafe structure. The fire had broken through compartments and into the roof space so the roof was starting to sag."

Play Brightcove video

A crew is set to come back to check the site later and an investigation will start into the cause.

Yesterday (27th April) the Emergency Ambulance Service responded to 24 calls in 24 hours.