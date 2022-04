Guernsey Police is appealing for information after a man was assaulted in St Peter Port last night (27 April).

It happened at around 6.30pm at the roadside of Vauvert.

Three people, two men and a woman, are suspected to have been involved.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Guernsey Police on 222 222 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.