Accessible tall ship returns to Jersey waters

ITV Channel's weather presenter Chris Page went aboard the ship

A tall ship which helps people with disabilities sail has arrived in Jersey.

The Jubilee Sailing Trust's tall ship SV Tenacious, sailed from Portsmouth and arrived in Jersey today (29 April). The charity offers people of all abilities the opportunity to experience sailing and relies on funding from the public.

The ship is the only tall ship in the world that is fully accessible to disabled and non-disabled crew members.

The ship last came to Jersey in September 2021 to celebrate its 21st anniversary of visiting the island.

Earlier this month, the charity announced it was facing financial difficulties and was unsure whether they would be able to run the Portsmouth to Jersey voyage.

Supporters of the Jubilee Sailing Trust were able to raise enough money to put on the trip, allowing the ship to arrive in Jersey today.

Jersey charity Wetwheels will be helping to get crew on and off the ship.

Tenacious will remain docked in Jersey and will return to the UK on Saturday 30 April