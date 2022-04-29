Fishing now banned in Jersey's Portelet Bay

Fishing is no longer permitted in a Jersey harbour after politicians voted to create the island's first "no-take zone".

People who catch fish in Portelet Bay will be breaking the law. The area will instead be used for scientific research.

It has previously been used for lobster potting and it is hoped that the new restrictions will allow dwindling numbers to recover.

View of Portelet Bay in Jersey from the cliff path. Credit: Katie Chiang

Jersey's Assistant Environment Minister, Deputy Gregory Guida said: “In recent years, the marine biology section of the Société Jersiaise has championed the idea of putting in place a space for the study of unimpacted marine eco-systems, to monitor the recovery of species no longer subject to fishing pressures.

"The prospect of a no take zone was also considered and approved by the Marine Resources Panel, which includes commercial and recreational fishing representatives."

The zone will be monitored for five years to assess its impact.

Because it falls within Jersey's exclusive three-mile limit, the measures do not impact on the terms of the post-Brexit fishing deal with the European Union.