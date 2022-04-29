A new peer support group has been set up to help young people in Jersey with long-term medical conditions.

The group will be run by the Oxygen Therapy Centre for islanders aged between 16 and 25.

The Centre said: "Many young adults in Jersey receive diagnoses of neurological and long term medical conditions, and find that there is little support available to them.

"The project came about due to the realisation of this lack of support in mental health and well being of young people between the ages of 16 and 25 following diagnosis.

"The main focus was to provide a safe place where young people can be supported by others with similar experiences. We wanted to create a group where young people could express themselves and be understood."

What the group wants to achieve:

Providing of a safe space for young people to develop their own peer support network

Increasing awareness and sharing knowledge of conditions and coping mechanisms

Creating positive change and raising awareness in the wider Jersey community

The group will meet on the first and third Wednesday of each month at Jersey Library from 6:30pm until 8pm.