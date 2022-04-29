Guernsey Covid isolation guidance relaxed

Guernsey's government has relaxed its guidance for islanders who test positive for Covid-19.

The legal requirement to isolate was scrapped in February, but asymptomatic islanders are now being advised that they can leave voluntary isolation on day 6, provided they wear a face covering in enclosed spaces until day 10.

Students who test positive will also be able to return to the classroom on day 4 if they are asymptomatic.

These changes in advice come into place from Sunday 1 May 2022.

Positive cases can also have unlimited outdoor exercise during the first 5 days, so long as they stay away from other people.

Islanders under 18 are now being advised to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for three days after the day of a positive test. They can go out on day 4 if they are asymptomatic without taking a LFT.

Advice for islanders under 18 is different to other advice as evidence has shown that children have a shorter duration of illness compared to adults.

Further changes include:

Education:

Students will now be able to return to school on day 4 after a positive result as long as they are asymptomatic.

Face masks:

From 2 May, face masks will only be mandatory in clinical settings or when staff are in close contact with high risk or vulnerable colleagues and patients.

Islanders attending Health and Care facilities for appointments will be told by the individual service whether a face covering is needed.

PCR testing

PCR testing will continue to only be available in limited circumstances.

These are when people are admitted to vulnerable settings such as the hospital, prison or care homes.

Pre-travel PCR testing will also continue to be available via GP practices.

Dr Nicola Brink, Medical Officer of Health, said: "Reported case numbers have continued to come down since our last wave and hospital admissions remain very low, so it is right for us all to continue moving forwards with a reduction of measures. We will continue to keep our guidance under review and provide further updates, with the further scaling back of mitigations, as appropriate.

"Vaccination remains the best way to protect us all from severe disease and hospitalisation. I would really encourage all eligible people who have not yet come forward for their primary or booster dose of vaccine to do so straight away – the Bailiwick’s vaccine programme is there to help and the sooner you are vaccinated the sooner you will be protected."