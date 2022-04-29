Jersey's Chief Minister to stand again in June election

Jersey's current Chief Minister has announced he will stand for re-election in June.

Senator John Le Fondré will be standing in the constituency of St John, St Lawrence and Trinity as a member of Jersey Alliance party. He has been the island's Chief Minister since 2018.

He says if re-elected, he would like to serve in a ministerial role in the next government - though not as Chief Minister.

"It has been a privilege to serve the island as Chief Minister over the last 4 years, a time unprecedented in the history of Jersey since World War II. It has required integrity, resilience, and experience to lead the team that governed our island through the global pandemic, Brexit and other challenges.

"I believe that the long-term decisions we have taken will benefit the Island, and that is why, in my view, it is important that members who do have significant experience, both professional and political, continue to serve this Island to the best of their ability, and that is what I will seek to do.”

Senator Le Fondré had previously served as Deputy of St Lawrence from 2005 to 2018.

People in Jersey will be voting for their new States Assembly on 22 June 2022.