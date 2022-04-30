Competitors have a ball at Guernsey's Dancefloor Challenge

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel TV's Roisin Gauson reports

People in Guernsey have raised thousands for good causes while pulling out their finest moves as part of a charity dance challenge.

The Dancefloor Challenge saw 16 would-be dancers mentored by more experienced movers, before taking to the floor to perform.

As part of the event, competitors had to master dances including the Samba, the Waltz and the Rumba under the watchful eye of the judges.

Head judge Mark Shutlar says, ""We're definitely not looking for perfection, we're looking that they are enjoying it, that they have achieved a level.

"In my case I've seen them from the start, so you see progress - but sometimes you do see things which really shock you pleasantly and you see great improvement."

Funds raised will go towards the Friends of Frossard Children's Ward at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

