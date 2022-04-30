Guernsey GPs extend Covid Spring booster rollout

More eligible islanders in Guernsey can now receive their Spring Covid Booster through their GP.

Those who are over the age of 75 or who are immunosuppressed will now have the option of receiving the top-up dose at their local medical practice, rather than the Community Vaccination Centre.

Letters are being sent to those who are eligible inviting them to make an appointment.

Vaccination teams have been working alongside colleagues in the primary care sector, with GP surgeries taking on a bigger role in the booster rollout in recent months.

Initially, the focus was on ensuring care home residents and immunosupressed individuals but surgeries now have capacity to vaccinate anyone over 75 who has not yet received the jab.

Anyone who is already booked for a booster dose at the vaccination centre is asked to keep it in place.