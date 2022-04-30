Islanders row the hard yards for Macmillan Jersey

Play Brightcove video

Dozens of people in Jersey have started the Bank Holiday weekend working up a sweat as they took on a Rowathon challenge for Macmillan Jersey.

Teams of fundraisers have come together to each row a distance of 30,000 metres - equivalent to the distance between Jersey and Sark.

All proceeds from the event will go towards providing emotional support for people in the island who have been impacted by cancer.

Peter Wright and Steve Hayes are training for a 3,000 mile row across the Atlantic. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Among those taking part are Peter Wright and Steve Hayes, who are training to row 3,000 miles unaided across the Atlantic between La Gomera in the Canary Islands and Antigua.

Dubbed 'the world's toughest row', the challenge will see them row two hours on and two hours off for more than 30 days.

They hope to raise more than £50,000 for local causes, including Macmillan Jersey.

More details on Macmillan Jersey and how to donate are available on their website.