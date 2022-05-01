Play Brightcove video

Report by Roisin Gauson

More people in Guernsey are choosing to 'grow their own'.

With continuing uncertainty in Ukraine and a rising cost of living, many green fingered islanders are turning to allotments as a means of putting food on their tables and keeping money in their pockets.

95% of Guernsey's fresh produce is imported from overseas.

Allotment owners say they are seeing longer waiting lists as more islanders turn their hand to home grown produce - enjoying the mental and physical benefits as well as the yield from their plots.

Dave Gorvel has rented out plots for a number of years, and says he is blown away by just how much return users can get from just a small space.

He said, "You can produce more in a small area of land here than you can in a field, because you've got the variety of things you can grow and of course on your own land, with your own produce, you're eating everything, you're not bothering with grading it, you're eating it.

"I think everything tastes a little bit better and if it's your as well, I think it adds to the taste as well."