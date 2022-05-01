Dog restrictions return on Channel Islands beaches

Restrictions on dog walking on beaches across the Channel Islands come back into force today (Sunday 1 May).

The rules will be in place across the summer season and will run until the end of September.

In Jersey, dogs must be kept on a lead while on beaches across the island between 10.30am and 6pm.

In Guernsey, dogs will be banned from seven beaches:

Fermain

Petit Bot

L'Erée

Vazon

Cobo

Port Soif

L'Ancresse/Pembroke

Restrictions are also in place on Herm's Shell Beach, Belvoir Bay, Fisherman's Beach, and the area of beach in front of the White House Hotel to the Herm Harbour Jetty.Dogs are also banned from Lihou Island causeway or on any part of Lihou, which is part of a RAMSAR designated nature reserve for breeding seabirds.

Andy McCutcheon, Principal Environment Services Officer, States of Guernsey said: “Even with these annual restrictions being introduced, there are still lots of places where dog owners can enjoy walking their dog this summer.

"These restrictions make sure that those who aren’t as comfortable around dogs are able to enjoy the beaches, while dog owners and dogs can enjoy many of our great beaches as well.”

Dog walkers across the Channel Islands are also being reminded to make sure they do not allow their dog to foul in public places or they could face a fine.