Jersey Arts Centre back to full capacity after two years

Jersey Arts Centre is back to full capacity after two years of disruption.

The pandemic meant they were unable to use all 250 seats in the main auditorium- but the venue is now busy getting ready for a new stage production of The Vicar of Dibley.

The show will run until 7 May with all the profits going towards Alzheimer's Research.

Producer Terri Le Huquet, said: "Rehearsing together in person after two years is such a joy and we are excited to take to the stage to share this brilliant show."

The theatre production has been adapted from the original TV series by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer.

The arts centre has been an important venue for amateur dramatics clubs and touring artists who have been unable to use Jersey Opera House while it has been closed.

The theatre is unlikely to reopen before 2023 due to the scale of refurbishment work required.