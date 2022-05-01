Jersey Zoo receives sensory accreditation

Jersey Zoo has been given accreditation for its work making the site more inclusive for those with additional sensory needs.

The site at Trinity has become the first in Europe to be Certified Sensory Inclusive, helping visitors living with dementia, autism or other conditions to have a more positive experience.

Sensory bags which contain noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards are available for visitors to the zoo to prevent them from feeling overwhelmed by the environment.

Graeme Dick, Director of Zoo Operations, says, “At the zoo our aim is to not only care for our animals and save species from extinction, but to connect people with nature, and that’s really important for us at all levels in our community.

"There are some people who do not wish to visit the zoo because they may not feel it’s a safe space or they may have difficulties connecting with our mission and the work that we do, so having KultureCity here allows our guests with sensory differences to have an additional comfort blanket and make Jersey Zoo a really safe and secure place for them to visit.”

Visitors to the zoo can also download the KultureCity App which sets out what sensory resources are available and when they can be accessed.