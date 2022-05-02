Funeral to take place for Jersey politician Sadie Le Sueur-Rennard

Islanders will remember Jersey politician Sadie Le Sueur-Rennard at her funeral later today (3 May).

The Constable of St Saviour died suddenly last month at the age of 76.

She was first elected to the parish in 2011.

Jersey's Bailiff, Tim Le Cocq, said: "Sadie was a real character, who expressed her thoughts in a forthright way.

"She was a champion of her parish and of the island and traditional Jersey values in the Assembly and elsewhere.

"I will miss her, as will so many Jersey people and my thoughts go out to her family."

She was also known for her frequent renditions of 'Beautiful Jersey' to mark Liberation Day.

Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, said: "She was an iconic figure not just in the States Assembly and her Parish of St Saviour but across our island.

"Her deep love for her parishioners and our island was clear, as was her passion for Jersey's heritage and its people.

"She was utterly charming and possessed a keen wit which always brought a smile to those around her."

Sadie's funeral will take place at St Saviour's Parish Church later today.