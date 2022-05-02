People in Jersey urged to do their bit to protect local hedgehogs

Islanders are being asked to do more to protect Jersey's hedgehog population and to watch out for them when gardening this summer.

It is part of Hedgehog Awareness Week which aims to highlight the problems these animals face and how people can help them.

Dru Burdon from the Jersey Hedgehog Preservation Group says: "It's to try and get people aware of hedgehogs and look around their gardens and remove all the hazards because there's all sorts of things they can fall into and get trapped in and get hurt by.

"So you know bank holiday weekend is a good time to have a look around your garden and try and remove some of the hazards."

Local animal shelters say more hedgehogs are needing their help and volunteers recently rescued one which was badly injured by a hedge cutter.

Tips to keep hedgehogs safe in garden areas:

Remember to remove sports and fruit netting

Cover drains and holes

Check before using a strimmer or mower

Look in compost heaps before forking over

Avoid using slug pellets as these are poisonous to hedgehogs

Offer hedgehogs water and meaty cat or dog food

Statistics show that across Britain their numbers have fallen by half over the past 20 years and it is feared there may have been a similar decline in Jersey.

Fay Vass from the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, says: “Hedgehogs are struggling and mostly that’s due to human activity, these small actions can help a great deal, a little effort from each of us could make life a lot easier for hedgehogs.

"If you don’t have a garden yourself, you can still help by contacting public space managers, neighbours, family and friends to ensure they are doing their bit.”