Report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout

Dozens of cyclists have taken on a race with a difference as they attempted the first-ever Guernsey Slow Hill Climb.

The challenge was to cycle up a 250-metre incline between the Fairy Ring and Portelet Harbour as slowly as possible but without putting a foot down.

There were an assortment of cycles from tandems to cargo bikes and e-bikes.

Organiser Nathanial Jones said: “We know a lot of cycling events can be a bit elitist and competitive and we wanted to have an event that everyone can take part in.

"We thought it was a bit silly but there was so much interest we decided the island needed a bit of fun on a bank holiday weekend.

The event was the brainchild of Nathaniel and his friend Saxon Brewer-Marchant who are both raising money for ‘Male Uprising Guernsey’ - a local charity that aims to shine a spotlight on cancer in men.

Nathaniel and Saxon are also taking part in a 1000-mile international cycle ride in June from Venice in Italy to Mont Ventoux in France.

The trip is expected to take eight days and they hope to raise £5000.