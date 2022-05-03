Alderney's only GP practice set to close

The owner of the Island Medical Centre, Alderney's only GP practice, says they will close on Friday 6 May until further notice.

The States of Guernsey and Alderney have issued a joint statement to reassure people that they are working at pace to find a solution and will give an update as soon as possible.

Guernsey's Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache and Bill Abel, Chair of Alderney’s Policy and Finance Committee, said: "We are exploring all available options to ensure the Alderney community receives appropriate GP support in the short-term, and to develop a sustainable and robust healthcare service in the long-term."

GP surgeries are privately run, but given the importance of an on-island service, the States of Guernsey says it will offer its full support to work out a way forward.

The statement added: "‘We have been actively exploring alternative options to ensure appropriate GP cover remains in place for the people of Alderney in the context of an acute national shortage of these doctors."