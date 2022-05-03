Drinking time slashed for Guernsey Muratti fans

Football fans from Guernsey have had their Muratti drinking time cut following Jersey Police's concerns of matchday mayhem.

Its as Guernsey FC are set to face Jersey at Springfield on 21 May, in the first Muratti since the pandemic began.

Guernsey fans will now arrive at 12:30pm, two hours later than originally scheduled, ahead of the 2pm kick off.

Condor Ferries are running the service between the islands on the morning of the match and have said they had no choice but to change the departure time from Guernsey.

A spokesperson for Condor Ferries said: "The morning departure from Guernsey to Jersey for the Muratti Vase final football on 21 May has been put back by just under two hours at the request of the Jersey authorities."

Reacting to the news, Jersey FA CEO Dave Kennedy told ITV Channel: "It is disappointing for the Guernsey fans who were looking to come over for the day. Ultimately, we have to go with what the police tell us to do."

Frank Warren from the Robin Hood Inn thinks the police are overreacting. He said: "I will probably lose £300 or £400 on Saturday.

"Covid was a big kick in the teeth. This would have been a massive boost but unfortunately it is not going to be. They will come out and shout but there is never any violence whatsoever.

"I think this is policing gone one step too far."