Guernsey to introduce Homes for Ukraine scheme to help more refugees

The Bailiwick of Guernsey will welcome more Ukrainian refugees after politicians agreed to rollout a new housing initiative.

The Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, similar to the one established in the UK, will allow refugees from the war without links to the island to stay.

This is separate from the Ukraine Family Visa scheme which has been running since February.

Full details are being finalised after consultation with politicians from Guernsey, Alderney and Sark as well as the Bailiwick's Lieutenant-Governor.

Information on how the scheme will work is expected to be published next week.

Deputy Rob Prow, President of Guernsey's Home Affairs Committee, said: "I want to thank colleagues across all States Committees for their input which has helped us make an informed decision about our ability as a government and as a community, to welcome Ukrainian refugees and provide good standards of support for them within the context of our small islands and limited resources.

"We are still finalising details but we’re very conscious that those limited resources need to be carefully managed and that some of our own most vulnerable islanders rely on them, and that is being factored into how the scheme will operate.”