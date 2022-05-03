Jersey Electricity to put up prices due to global energy uncertainty

It will soon cost more for power in Jersey after the island's electricity company said it was putting up prices in response to global uncertainty.

Two 5% increases will come in at the start of July and January, adding an extra £110 a year to the average household bill.

Jersey Electricity say the decision has been made to give reassurance after the UK raised its energy price cap by 54% in April.

Chief Executive Chris Ambler said: "We are receiving increasing volumes of calls from customers concerned about what prices might do here in Jersey following press announcements covering national and international price rises.

"By announcing our intentions now, we hope to give islanders more confidence that our electricity prices will be relatively stable over the coming months and over the winter period when more electricity tends to be used."

The company add that Jersey has been spared higher price rises as its electricity supply is from lower cost sources such as nuclear and hydro energy and this is under a long-term contract.