More than 11,000 people receive benefit top up in Jersey

More than 11,000 low income and just about managing households in Jersey have been given new financial support to manage the rising cost of living.

Jersey's Minister for Social Security told States members at the end of March that she would introduce the Cost of Living Temporary Scheme (COLTS) and it will run until December 2022.

The scheme offers £20 per person, per month, for those financially struggling in the island.

Each member of the household will be able to claim the £20 monthly payment and it is not age dependent.

The project is estimated to cost the government £2 million over the next nine months.

Islanders received April's payment last week and payments from May will be processed and made in the first week of the month.

The Minister for Social Security, Deputy Judy Martin, said: “It has already been agreed that there will be an increase in Income Support Components of 2.6% in October but in addition to that, I have acted quickly to develop and implement COLTS, a new support scheme for those who most need help today.

"I believe that this scheme will make a real difference, now, to low income and just about managing families who are struggling with the cost of their weekly shop.

"I also realise that inflation pressures will be with us for a while and affect everyone. Ministers have already instructed officers to investigate other ways for the Government to support local islanders.

"These plans will go to the new Council of Ministers immediately after the election.”