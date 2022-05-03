Police investigating unexplained death of woman at Jersey bathing pool

Jersey police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unconscious in an outdoor swimming pool.

Emergency crews were called to the Victorian bathing pool near Le Fregate in St Helier at 6pm on Monday (2 May).

The woman died after being taken to hospital. She was in her late 50s.

Officers are treating her death as unexplained.

They said: " This incident is being treated as an unexplained death and is being investigated.

"Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen this woman, dressed all in white, at around 17:30 in the area of Le Fregate steps. The Deputy Viscount has been informed.

"Anyone who may have seen this or who has any information is asked to contact police on 612612 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org"