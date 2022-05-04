Campaigners call for urgent review of mental health services in Guernsey

Mental health campaigners in Guernsey say a new review of the service needs to be carried out in the light of events over the last two years.

The last report was carried out in 2018, but its findings were only published in November 2021.

With the findings taking almost four years to publish, it has lead to some islanders saying they are now out of date.

Jamie Sarre, a Mental Health Campaigner in the island said: "I didn't have the greatest experiences of CAMHS growing up, there was a lot of turnover of staff.

"I saw six or seven different people in a short amount of time. I didn't think it really worked for me at all. I know that a lot of young people who responded to my survey had similar experiences"

Independent reviewer, David Gedze, reviewed Guernsey's mental health services in 2018 and is back in the island to conduct the latest review of the system.

When the report was finally published last November, the review said that Guernsey has good mental health services. They are well resourced, providing a wide range of clinical interventions. There are very low waiting times and a sufficient number of in-patient beds.

The report recommended that Guernsey builds on the systems current strengths and suggested a number of small changes.

But Deputy Lester Queripel is calling for a new review stating that a lot has happened in 4 years and people are struggling more with their mental health.

Deputy Queripel said: "Guernsey MIND said they were receiving up to 30 calls a month, they're now receiving 80. So why aren't our mental health services doing what they're supposed to do? Supporting people in their time of need. I'm not only looking for assurances but also proof that our mental health services are coping"Anyone who wishes to meet with the independent reviewer during his stay is asked to contact Public Health.